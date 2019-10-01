E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Villagers 'ecstatic' as plans for 80 homes in Boxford are refused

01 October, 2019 - 05:28
The plans for 80 new homes at land east of Sands Hill, Boxford Picture: THE ENVIRONMENTAL DIMENSION PARTNERSHIP LTD

The plans for 80 new homes at land east of Sands Hill, Boxford Picture: THE ENVIRONMENTAL DIMENSION PARTNERSHIP LTD

Archant

Villagers in Boxford say they are 'ecstatic' that plans for 80 new homes in the village have been turned down by a planning committee.

Councillor Bryn Hurren Picture: BDCCouncillor Bryn Hurren Picture: BDC

The proposed development, for a mix of two to five bedroom homes on a 14 acre site east of Sand Hill, was refused permission by a Babergh District Council planning committee on Wednesday, September 25, by a narrow margin. The application had sparked a petition from people in the community, with more than 140 names signed. District Councillor Bryn Hurren, who represents Boxford at Babergh District Council, said he was delighted the plans had been refused. He said: "The residents in the village are ecstatic. "There were around 40 people from the village who had travelled down to Endeavour House to protest the plans. "There were two main issues to our objections. "The first was the highways issue, the narrow road through the village - we felt the highways report was just giving lip service. "We were very disappointed with the Suffolk Highways report. "Boxford is a difficult village even to drive through and the congestion is hitting our shops too. "The traffic is dangerous and highways do not seem to get that. "The second was there are no school places at the local school, they were going to have to bus the children from the estate out of the village. "That is a serious environmental issue. We want our developments to be village-led and not foisted upon us." He added: "This was obviously a huge event for the village and its inhabitants, who fought hard against this very unpopular application." The committee voted to reject the application, five votes to four. Councillor Peter Beer, chairman of Babergh District Council's Planning Committee, said: "This was a finely balanced application and the committee spent a long time considering the details. "Ultimately the committee concluded the proposals failed to meet our local policies on various counts, including failing to demonstrate a community need to develop a site outside the settlement boundary and failing to show how the proposal would benefit the local economy." Suffolk Highways has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Public’s chance to view £600k upgrade plans for Suffolk beauty spot

A visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Public’s chance to view £600k upgrade plans for Suffolk beauty spot

A visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Breaking news for Tuesday from across Suffolk and Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karl Fuller: Double curse lifted, but concerned about lack of Saturday home games ahead...

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Needham and Histon Women enjoy a 3-3 thriller at Bloomfields

Both Needham And Histon battle for the ball during the 3-3 draw Picture: BEN POOLEY

To play or not to play, that is the question - Should Lambert trust his weakened squad or postpone Wycombe clash?

Paul Lambert (right) must decide whether or not to postpone the clash with Wycombe while the likes of Anthony Georgiou and Alan Judge are on international duty. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Villagers ‘ecstatic’ as plans for 80 homes in Boxford are refused

The plans for 80 new homes at land east of Sands Hill, Boxford Picture: THE ENVIRONMENTAL DIMENSION PARTNERSHIP LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists