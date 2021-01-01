Plans for new care home and £1.6m sports pitch in town

Published: 8:00 AM January 1, 2021

The care home and sports pitch are set to be built in land off Norwich Road and Harrisons Lane in Halesworth - Credit: Google Earth

"Exciting" proposals to build a care home and multi-use sports pitch in Halesworth are set to be submitted to planners.

Castlemeadow Care and the Halesworth Campus charity have outlined proposals for the joint development, which would be built on land off Norwich Road and Harrisons Lane.

The two organisations have said two separate planning applications will be submitted to East Suffolk Council on January 4.

Under the plans, a residential home to provide "much-needed" care for up to 54 people is set to be built.

Outline planning permission will also be sought for extra care apartments for up to 100 residents, with Castlemeadow Care, which manages care homes across East Anglia, confirming the proposed social facilities would also be available for use by the wider community.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Sanjay Kaushal, owner of Castlemeadow Care, said: “After many years of work and design I am overjoyed that we are now ready to submit an exciting planning application for a new healthcare facility for Halesworth.

"A beautifully designed care home will provide a high standard of much needed care to the area.

"This will be followed by a second phase, which will provide apartments to residents looking for beautiful surroundings, whilst at the same time being able to access a high level of care."

Halesworth Campus, which was set up to provide a hub of physical activity in the town, is to propose constructing a £1.66million floodlit, all-weather sports pitch on the land.

The charity has said the pitch will be available for use in both football and rugby, with the project being partly funded through the proceeds of land sales.

Halesworth Campus has said the pitch could be open by autumn 2022.

Tony Goldson, chairman of Halesworth Campus and county councillor for the town, said: “It has taken longer than we had hoped, but I'm delighted that we are now submitting a planning application for the first of the new sports facilities on the Campus.

"The all weather pitch will greatly improve the opportunities for both training and match play for soccer and rugby clubs in Halesworth and surrounding parishes.

"If everything goes smoothly from now onwards, the pitch should be available for use from the autumn 2022."