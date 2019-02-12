Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could Newmarket finally get a town centre cinema?

PUBLISHED: 10:54 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 05 March 2019

A new cinema complex could be built at the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

A new cinema complex could be built at the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new cinema and restaurant complex could finally be built in Newmarket’s town centre after a report highlighted strong local demand and interest for the project.

Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council Picture: FHDCLance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council Picture: FHDC

The outline business case for bringing a cinema to Newmarket will be discussed by Forest Heath district councillors on March 12, with recommendations that plans are taken to the next stage.

The report suggests a cinema and restaurant complex could be built in the town, with the preferred site at the Guineas Shopping Centre.

The business plan suggests that while the cinema scheme is viable and would bring benefits to the town and local economy, it may require the council to take the lead on providing a level of financial support for the project.

The outline business case is the result of essential viability studies commissioned in 2017, which confirmed that there is strong local demand and that operators are interested in running a cinema.

A planning application for the project could be submitted later in the year should councillors approve recommendations for a final business case to be funded.

Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “It is clear that a cinema and food and beverage development would support this major town and safeguard its future as a retail and leisure destination by developing the evening economy and creating increased footfall and new business opportunities.

“The viability studies show that there is a market, have identified a preferred site at the Guineas and have brought forward expressions of interest from several operators.

“Local Newmarket residents have long campaigned for a cinema in Newmarket and I’m very pleased that this council may soon be delivering this project for the town.”

Out-of-town cinemas have been proposed in the past, but have failed to get approval due to the potentially harmful impact on the town centre.

Mr Stanbury added: “Councils can take the lead where the market may not, for the wider economic and social return. We are asking the council to consider this in funding a final business case to be delivered in late autumn.”

Steven Edwards, cabinet member for resource and performance, said: “To ensure taxpayers’ money is used prudently, we are asking that a recommendation is made to council for £210,000 to fund detailed traffic, car parking and other studies, that will give the fine detail needed to cost a project to make a planning application and to negotiate with potential partners.

“We are not asking council to agree the multi-million pound investment now, without the full picture. This would follow, depending on the final business case.”

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Novice jockeys produce star rides at Horseheath

Zeroeshadesofgrey and Charlie Buckle winners of the Mens Open race Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP

Entire house converted into cannabis factory

Around 160 cannabis plants were found in a property in Brandon on Monday, Mildenhall Police said. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Days Gone By - The people of London Road and Bramford Road over the last 100 years

The youngster in the background of this photograph in July 1976 seems to have taken the fashion of flared trousers to the extreme. Picture by Jerry Turner.

Could Newmarket finally get a town centre cinema?

A new cinema complex could be built at the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists