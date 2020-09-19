Plans for five new town centre homes
PUBLISHED: 11:34 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 19 September 2020
Archant
A developer has launched a bid to build five new homes just off the A14 in Stowmarket.
Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd has submitted proposals on behalf of Mr J McLean seeking permission from Mid Suffolk District Council for the small development in land at The Uplands, in Stowupland Road.
You may also want to watch:
A previous planning application to build homes at the site was approved in November 2017, though the developer is seeking to renew that permission.
As the application is for less than the threshold for affordable housing, none of the homes will be classed as such.
In the planning statement, the applicant said the development would help “meet the need for new family homes in the area” and not cause an increase in traffic due to its town centre location.
The planning statement added: “The proposed development will provide economic, social and environmental benefits in accordance with the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.