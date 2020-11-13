Breaking

Aldi withdraws plans that would have created hundreds of jobs for Bury St Edmunds

A CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, that has now been withdrawn Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC Aldi/Jaynic

Plans have been withdrawn for a second Aldi supermarket and business units in Bury St Edmunds that could have created 400 jobs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC Another CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

The supermarket giant, working alongside its developer partner Jaynic, submitted an application to West Suffolk Council in May this year for a multi-million-pound scheme for Suffolk Park near the A14, located on the edge of Moreton Hall.

MORE: Aldi submits plans for multi-million pound development which ‘could create 400 new jobs’

But the plans have been withdrawn by the applicant before they reached committee, for reasons unknown at this stage.

Moreton Hall councillor Peter Thompson, who is also Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said on Facebook planning officers had recommended refusal, adding the plans “had a number of issues”.

Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said the plans had a "number of issues" Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said the plans had a "number of issues" Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It wasn’t just Aldi, there was a small retail scheme and an enterprise building and the offices said the job creation objective for the land zone wasn’t fulfilled.

“There was a noise problem. There was also a design problem with the frontage, with that piece of land being a gateway to Suffolk Business Park.

You may also want to watch:

“There was insufficient parking and pedestrian and cycle access. They may well alter the design and re-submit. The majority of people who I engaged with welcomed the plan in principle.”

MORE: Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal

Aldi’s submission followed a public consultation, which found 93% of local residents were in favour.

The plans included an innovation centre for businesses, and retail and commercial kiosks, which Aldi and Jaynic said would generate 400 jobs and enable further development across the Suffolk Park Enterprise Zone.

The proposed food store would be Aldi’s second in the town and was aimed at complementing its outlet in Dettingen Way on the west side of Bury St Edmunds.

The innovation centre was aimed at providing flexible office space for local businesses and start-ups.

The retail and commercial kiosks were set to include coffee shops, sandwich bars, and secretarial and administrative services.

MORE: How is St Edmund’s Day being marked this year?

Previously, Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “We are delighted to be working on this joint venture with Aldi to give the east side of Bury St Edmunds a much-needed sustainable mixed-use scheme for both the local community and the growing number of businesses on Suffolk Park.

“The requirement for an innovation centre and retail and commercial kiosks alongside the store is clear and will bring more of a balance in the provision of amenities to Bury St Edmunds that is currently skewed towards the west of the town.”