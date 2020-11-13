E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Aldi withdraws plans that would have created hundreds of jobs for Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 10:50 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 13 November 2020

A CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, that has now been withdrawn Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

A CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, that has now been withdrawn Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

Aldi/Jaynic

Plans have been withdrawn for a second Aldi supermarket and business units in Bury St Edmunds that could have created 400 jobs.

Another CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNICAnother CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

The supermarket giant, working alongside its developer partner Jaynic, submitted an application to West Suffolk Council in May this year for a multi-million-pound scheme for Suffolk Park near the A14, located on the edge of Moreton Hall.

But the plans have been withdrawn by the applicant before they reached committee, for reasons unknown at this stage.

Moreton Hall councillor Peter Thompson, who is also Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said on Facebook planning officers had recommended refusal, adding the plans “had a number of issues”.

Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said the plans had a Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, said the plans had a "number of issues" Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It wasn’t just Aldi, there was a small retail scheme and an enterprise building and the offices said the job creation objective for the land zone wasn’t fulfilled.

“There was a noise problem. There was also a design problem with the frontage, with that piece of land being a gateway to Suffolk Business Park.

“There was insufficient parking and pedestrian and cycle access. They may well alter the design and re-submit. The majority of people who I engaged with welcomed the plan in principle.”

Aldi’s submission followed a public consultation, which found 93% of local residents were in favour.

The plans included an innovation centre for businesses, and retail and commercial kiosks, which Aldi and Jaynic said would generate 400 jobs and enable further development across the Suffolk Park Enterprise Zone.

The proposed food store would be Aldi’s second in the town and was aimed at complementing its outlet in Dettingen Way on the west side of Bury St Edmunds.

The innovation centre was aimed at providing flexible office space for local businesses and start-ups.

The retail and commercial kiosks were set to include coffee shops, sandwich bars, and secretarial and administrative services.

Previously, Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “We are delighted to be working on this joint venture with Aldi to give the east side of Bury St Edmunds a much-needed sustainable mixed-use scheme for both the local community and the growing number of businesses on Suffolk Park.

“The requirement for an innovation centre and retail and commercial kiosks alongside the store is clear and will bring more of a balance in the provision of amenities to Bury St Edmunds that is currently skewed towards the west of the town.”

