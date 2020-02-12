E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for new skatepark gather speed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 12 February 2020

The hope is that a new skatepark will encourage more users. Picture: ALAN MARSH

The hope is that a new skatepark will encourage more users. Picture: ALAN MARSH

Archant

Proposals for a new skatepark in Newmarket have been submitted to planners after a successful campaign by schoolchildren.

Pupils from Years 7 to 9 at Newmarket Academy raised funds to meet the first cost of developing the new facility at George Lambton playing fields off Newton Road.

The new facility is concrete and would replace an existing skatepark, which is made of steel ramps and which has reached the end of its operational life.

You may also want to watch:

The students have been backed by West Suffolk Council, which is the applicant.

A report by Gravity Skateparks, which is acting as agents, said the new structure would be considerably easier for the council to maintain, enhance the existing offer to park users and reduce the visual and noise impact.

"Adding a more varied, modern terrain should engage new park users whilst retaining the attention of the current generation of skaters and riders," it said.

"This will be a place in which the whole local community can take the upmost pride."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

The Orwell Bridge was closed last weekend during Storm Ciara and now Storm Dennis could have the same effect Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Van driver went missing after fleeing scene of crash into cars and wall

West End Congregational Church in Withersfield Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Anger after developer appeals to remove bowling green’s special protected status

Some of the founding members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is your big idea for improving Ipswich?

4YP and Ipswich Opportunity Area have teamed up to organise The Ipswich Pitch. Picture: 4YP
Drive 24