Plans for new skatepark gather speed

Proposals for a new skatepark in Newmarket have been submitted to planners after a successful campaign by schoolchildren.

Pupils from Years 7 to 9 at Newmarket Academy raised funds to meet the first cost of developing the new facility at George Lambton playing fields off Newton Road.

The new facility is concrete and would replace an existing skatepark, which is made of steel ramps and which has reached the end of its operational life.

The students have been backed by West Suffolk Council, which is the applicant.

A report by Gravity Skateparks, which is acting as agents, said the new structure would be considerably easier for the council to maintain, enhance the existing offer to park users and reduce the visual and noise impact.

"Adding a more varied, modern terrain should engage new park users whilst retaining the attention of the current generation of skaters and riders," it said.

"This will be a place in which the whole local community can take the upmost pride."