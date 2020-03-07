New retirement apartments planned for Suffolk village

An artists' impression of the proposed new complex in Martlesham Picture: FEILDEN AND MAWSON Archant

Plans for a large new retirement complex in Martkesham have been submitted to East Suffolk Couuncil.

Developers McCarthy and Stone plan to build a total of 40 one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a car park, in Eagle Way.

They have now submitted planning documents to the council in the hope of receiving the go-ahead for the development.

The apartment complex would be situated next to the Martlesham Heath Surgery and the Douglas Bader pub, on a site currently occupied by a privately-owned car park and field.

Martlesham Parish Council's neighbourhood plan identifies the need for downsizing and homes for the elderly in the community, with councillors saying a retirement complex would be welcomed in principle.

McCarthy and Stone originally revealed their plans for the development in a public meeting in the village at the start of February.

Included in the plans for the apartments are a large communal lounge area and shared gardens on the site of nearly two acres.

A car park for between 50 and 55 spaces would also be created, incorporating part of the runway from the original RAF Martlesham Heath base.

However the plans have sparked concerns that a development of this size would increase traffic in the area.

There were also fears that it would place extra pressure on the nearby doctors' surgery and pharmacy.

However, representatives from the developers have pledged to listen to feedback from residents at the public meeting several weeks ago.

McCarthy and Stone believe the design is "in keeping with the character of the local area" and the development would introduce much-needed homes for over 55s in the community.

They said: "The development proposal provides much sought-after over 55s accommodation in a key location within Martlesham Heath village centre.

"An appropriate-sized scheme of 40 apartments with associated facilities and an attractive and fitting external appearance complements the immediate setting.

"The development proposal provides and appropriate and fitting solution to the creation and enhancement of this distinctive place to meet and exceed the needs of its residents, visitors and wider community."

No date has currently been set for East Suffolk planning authorities to discuss the proposals.