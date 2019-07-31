New 210-home housing estate plan revealed

Thurston could be set for more homes on land south-west of Beyton Road Picture: BOYER/GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A village could be set for more homes after plans for a new housing development were submitted.

An artist's impression of how the homes could look Picture: BOYER An artist's impression of how the homes could look Picture: BOYER

An outline planning application for up to 210 homes for land south-west of Beyton Road in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The village has seen a wave of planning applications over the past two years, with a controversial scheme for 248 new homes on land off Ixworth Road approved in April despite criticism.

Other proposals by various developers, which have been approved, could eventually see more than 800 homes built and the village double in size.

The new application, submitted by Bloor Homes, proposes 210 homes with vehicular access from Beyton Road and Mount Road.

The plans also include junction improvements, notably to Pokeriage Corner and Fishwick Corner.

The area of land required to deliver the staggered junction at Fishwick Corner falls within West Suffolk Council's boundary and an identical application has been submitted to the newly-formed authority.

In the design and access statement, the developer said: "The site is located in a sustainable location, with local facilities and transport links within a short stroll.

"The impacts on the wider area have been considered and while the scheme itself meets latest prescribed parking standards, the scheme itself will deliver significant benefits to the wider highways network with improvements to Fishwick Corner, Pokeriage Corner and the railway bridge.

"This scheme of up to 210 dwellings will allow Thurston to expand in a holistic and sustainable way."

Two objections have already been made over the plans, with residents citing lack of need, infrastructure issues and poor access.

One resident said: "The increase in traffic will be a nightmare on existing infrastructure - even with the proposed improvements to roads and junctions.

"There are already 800 new homes that have been approved for the village and the traffic is already bad during rush hour."

Another said: "This proposal is not needed as the quota for this area's five-year plan is already full."