Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

23 July, 2019 - 10:39
The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans for a petrol station along with a drive-through restaurant and coffee shop near the A14 on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds have been revealed.

The site layout for the proposed scheme Picture: EURO GARAGES/CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTSThe site layout for the proposed scheme Picture: EURO GARAGES/CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS

Euro Garages Ltd has submitted proposals for the development just off Newmarket Road on vacant land between the A14 and the A1302.

Around 90 jobs could be created if the plans, which include the creation of an improved access point off Newmarket Road, are approved by West Suffolk Council.

Architect's drawings on the application suggest the drive-through coffee shop could be a Starbucks.

Euro Garages lists its partners as Starbucks, Subway, KFC, Greggs, Spar, Burger King, BP, Esso and Shell on its website.

The development could include a new Starbucks Picture: EURO GARAGES/CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTSThe development could include a new Starbucks Picture: EURO GARAGES/CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS

MORE: Developers spell out their vision for new services near the A14 at Wherstead

The forecourt operators, who own 338 sites across the country and are one of Britain's biggest private companies, also want to bring two further schemes to Suffolk - at the A14 at Sproughton and the A14 at Wherstead.

You may also want to watch:

Developers said the challenge was how to integrate buildings on the site without diminishing the area outside Bury St Edmunds.

The design and access statement on the application reads: "In considering the design proposals it has been key to address the visual impact upon what is generally an open parcel of land albeit sandwiched between two highways.

"On the periphery of the townscape, the site has the potential to be quite prominent visually which obviously suits the proposed uses, yet the challenge is how to integrate the buildings and uses into a comprehensive design that does not detract from the wider landscape context.

"The design of a landscape proposal of naturalised planting shields views from distance and mitigates the potential for interuption in the wider panorama of the area."

MORE: Plans revealed for former motocross track off the A14 at Sproughton

A previous application from Marston's Brewery for a pub/restaurant on the site was refused in March 2017 and subsequently dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate last year.

Euro Garages said the conclusions of the Planning Inspector have been considered "at length" in view of its application.

But the company added that Marston's refusal related to technical matters and "there was not an in-principle policy objection to the development of the site for Class A3/A4 [pub/restaurant] purposes".

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

Warnings of long delays on the A14 after lorry sheds load

A crane had to be brought down to remove the beams Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Rising temperatures increase concerns about field fires

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackling a field fire in Lower Blakenham last summer Picture: SFRS

Relief for holidaymakers as easyJet strike called off at Stansted

Acas talks between easyJet management and Unite officials have led to better pay off for Stansted check-in staff Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

200 flytippers in just three months – but only a handful face a fine

Instances of flytipping in West Suffolk have soared, with 200 reported in just three months. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists