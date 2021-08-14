News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Plans to convert offices into flats submitted by developers

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Plans to convert a two-storey office block into flats have been submitted to the council 

Plans to convert a two-storey office block into flats have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Maps

A block of offices in Bury St Edmunds could be converted into flats, according to new plans.

Proposals to changes the use of the offices in Churchgate Street into apartments have been submitted to West Suffolk Council. 

Planning documents lodged with the proposals said the conversion of the offices will "fundamentally group the residential accommodation together" as there is already a mixture of houses and commercial properties in the area. 

The conversion would involve turning the existing two-storey offices into two apartments with one on each floor. 

The documents added: "Both are two-bedroomed apartments and all principle rooms have natural daylight. 

You may also want to watch:

"The offices are fundamentally in an area which is predominantly residential so would inter-relate with the change of use."

The building already has its own car parking facilities adjacent with room for three cars, and there is also room to store bicycles at the building. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  1. 4 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  2. 5 Town set to sign Accrington defender Burgess
  3. 6 World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his
  4. 7 Matchday Live: Town level after frantic start at the Pirelli
  5. 8 ‘Down-to-earth’ Suffolk farmer and co-op stalwart dies at age of 90
  6. 9 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14
  7. 10 Options galore, bare bones and a happy hunting ground as Cook plots perfect start away from home
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10-04-2021 of Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Football

'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Chilton Meadows care home, in Onehouse, has reported 10 deaths from coronavirus and a further 15 cas

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Stowmarket care home resident was left on commode chair overnight

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne (left of picture) turns to celebrate after scoring to level the game at 2-2.

Football | Opinion

Mike Bacon: I promise, I am trying to see the bigger picture at Town

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus