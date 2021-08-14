Plans to convert offices into flats submitted by developers
- Credit: Google Maps
A block of offices in Bury St Edmunds could be converted into flats, according to new plans.
Proposals to changes the use of the offices in Churchgate Street into apartments have been submitted to West Suffolk Council.
Planning documents lodged with the proposals said the conversion of the offices will "fundamentally group the residential accommodation together" as there is already a mixture of houses and commercial properties in the area.
The conversion would involve turning the existing two-storey offices into two apartments with one on each floor.
The documents added: "Both are two-bedroomed apartments and all principle rooms have natural daylight.
"The offices are fundamentally in an area which is predominantly residential so would inter-relate with the change of use."
The building already has its own car parking facilities adjacent with room for three cars, and there is also room to store bicycles at the building.
