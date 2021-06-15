News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Plans to create dog exercising facility submitted to council

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:38 PM June 15, 2021   
Plans for a dog exercising facility in Great Cornard have been submitted to the council 

Plans for a dog exercising facility in Great Cornard have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been revealed to change the use of agricultural land to a dog walking and exercising facility in Great Cornard. 

The application for the site which is situated between Prospect Hill and Greys Hall Corner has been submitted by planning agents Brooks Leney on behalf of the applicants.

The application proposes the use of an existing agricultural field for dog walking purposes. 

In a statement submitted to Babergh District Council, it said: "All dog walking sessions are pre-booked for an hour slot. 

"Dog walkers cannot turn up speculatively. The field is booked exclusively for the dog or dogs and their owners to walk and exercise their own dogs."

You may also want to watch:

If the application goes ahead, there will be a 1.8 metre high post and wire fence erected to ensure all dogs remain safe whilst exercising. 

Reasoning behind the application is because of the increase in dog ownership. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  2. 2 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
  3. 3 QPR trigger buy-out clause to sign Dozzell for £1m
  1. 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
  3. 6 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
  4. 7 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  5. 8 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  6. 9 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
  7. 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say

The application said: "Dog owners have a safe and secure enclosed space for dogs to roam off the lead, which is especially important given that there has been a significant increase in dog thefts."

There also plans to create three car parking spaces to allow dog walkers to park at the site. 

The proposed opening hours are 6am-10pm to allow owners to walk their dogs before and after their working day.


Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Walne

Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Constancie project in New Quay Lane, Woodbridge

Housing

Quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views on market for £500k

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Tollgate Practice is located inside Tollgate Health Centre

GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus