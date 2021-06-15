Published: 5:38 PM June 15, 2021

Plans for a dog exercising facility in Great Cornard have been submitted to the council - Credit: Google Earth

Plans have been revealed to change the use of agricultural land to a dog walking and exercising facility in Great Cornard.

The application for the site which is situated between Prospect Hill and Greys Hall Corner has been submitted by planning agents Brooks Leney on behalf of the applicants.

The application proposes the use of an existing agricultural field for dog walking purposes.

In a statement submitted to Babergh District Council, it said: "All dog walking sessions are pre-booked for an hour slot.

"Dog walkers cannot turn up speculatively. The field is booked exclusively for the dog or dogs and their owners to walk and exercise their own dogs."

You may also want to watch:

If the application goes ahead, there will be a 1.8 metre high post and wire fence erected to ensure all dogs remain safe whilst exercising.

Reasoning behind the application is because of the increase in dog ownership.

The application said: "Dog owners have a safe and secure enclosed space for dogs to roam off the lead, which is especially important given that there has been a significant increase in dog thefts."

There also plans to create three car parking spaces to allow dog walkers to park at the site.

The proposed opening hours are 6am-10pm to allow owners to walk their dogs before and after their working day.



