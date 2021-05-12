Published: 11:59 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM May 12, 2021

The owner of Lavenham Blue Vintage Tearooms has submitted a planning application to convert the upstairs living area into additional seating - Credit: Google Maps

Social distancing has proved so successful at a Suffolk tearoom that the owners are looking to convert their living quarters above the shop to make extra space in the future.

Lavenham Blue Vintage Tearooms sits at the heart of the medieval town, occupying a Grade II listed building in Market Place.

During the Covid crisis the number of tables in the seating area on the ground floor of the tearoom has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Now the owner has submitted a proposal to Babergh District Council to convert the upstairs living area to create additional seating with 10 extra seats plus a toilet and wash hand basin in a separate cloakroom which will be for customers use only.

Planning documents submitted to the council said there will be no "structural changes or building works required" at the site.

The document states that when the tearooms reopen the owner does not intend to increase the amount of tables in the ground floor seating areas as they believe customers are more comfortable with the added space around them.

The conversion of the upstairs into more seating will also create two more jobs in the tearoom.



