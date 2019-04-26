Controversial plans to demolish garages resubmitted to council

Controversial plans to demolish more than 200 garages in Mildenhall to build new homes have been resubmitted to the council after previous applications were refused last year.

Four separate applications have been submitted to West Suffolk Council by Flagship Housing for sites in Emmanuel Close, Pembroke Close, Downing Close, and Newnham Close in the west Suffolk town.

The four applications combined would amount to 30 new affordable homes, with a total of 212 garages being knocked down.

The proposals would see 11 homes and 57 car parking spaces built in Emmanuel Close, seven homes and 45 spaces in Pembroke Close, six homes and 35 spaces in Downing Close, and six homes and 30 spaces in Newnham Close.

The previous scheme also included Peterhouse Close but that has now been omitted as “a resolution to parking shortfalls are still being explored”, according to the planning statement.

But residents, who opposed the previous applications, have once again voiced concerns following the resubmitted plans.

Commenting on the application, Ralph Shingfield, of Pembroke Close, urged planners to work with residents to get “a result that all are happy with”.

“Parking is already an issue on this site and will only get worse with more houses,” he said.

“Putting another access road into a parking area from College Heath Road is a danger. Flagship should put current residents first, not just think how they can make more money.”

Carol Johansen, of Downing Close, also raised concerns about parking, stating “there is insufficient parking here as it is.”

While Maria Gomez, also of Downing Close, highlighted issues with utilities provision and quality of life.

She said: “No information about upgrades to the mains water, electricity and sewage system has been provided by Flagship.

“The building of affordable houses in the area will affect the quality of life of current residents.”

Flagship said it had “worked positively” to respond to issues raised and met with the local planning authority, highways department and the Mildenhall Residents Group.

Tony Tann, managing director of Flagship Housing, said: “The parking need generated by the development will be contained on-site and will not therefore add to the existing parking pressures in the local area.

“This includes parking spaces to accommodate occupants of the proposed new homes as well as additional spaces to replace existing garages that have an active local lease and replacement for surface parking spaces that have been surveyed as in use.

“In order to create additional parking spaces, the proposals now include three fewer houses, down from 33 to 30, which has reduced the overall parking demand generated by the development.

“Additional spaces will also be created on currently unused areas of highway land at the agreement with the local authority. This will increase the number of parking spaces to 167 from 139.

“Approximately two thirds of the garages are vacant. The proposals will enable the redevelopment of underutilised garages, delivering much needed affordable housing to the area and providing better quality parking provision as replacement.”