Plans to transform cafe and cake shop into 'food hub' set for go-ahead

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has a strong fanbase with many loyal customers Picture: ARCHANT\\vincentd Picture: ARCHANT\vincentd

Plans to transform Woodbridge's Cake Shop Bakery and Fire Station Coffee Shop into a fiery 'food hub' are set to get the green light from East Suffolk Council next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposal looks to join the popular bakery and adjoining coffee shop into a single unit in the town's thoroughfare to create an all-day restaurant serving up food cooked by fire.

David Wright, whose grandparents opened the bakery more than 70 years ago, has joined forces with American cook Christian Stevenson, also known as DJ BBQ, to transform the grade II listed building into a 50-60 cover eatery.

The restaurant looks to serve a host of delicious food, including pizzas, burgers, coffees and roast lunches.

The pair launched a Kickstarter campaign in April to help fund the project, which has raised more than £18,000.

The proposal includes the removal of the existing shop door and windows to the Cake Shop and the installation of three new windows to match the style of the neighbouring coffee shop.

A new fascia will be mounted at the front of the bakery, a black timber board with white type.

A ground floor flank arched window will also be replaced and a new external door will be created to create access for toilets.

Planning officers note the internal alterations to the building do not require planning permission, although a Listed Building Consent had also been submitted.

In an executive summary of the plans, which will go before East Suffolk Council's planning committee south on Tuesday, September, 24, planning officers said the proposal would help enhance Woodbridge's town centre as well as helping to prolong its 'vitality and long-term viability."

They also said the increase in full-time staff members would be a benefit to the wider community.

The report reads: "The officer concludes that the proposed change of use and works to the external fabric of the building would both protect and enhance the special interest of effected heritage assets, including host building and Conservation Area, while diversifying the town centre's function for modern use, towards safeguarding its vitality and long-term viability."

The plans have also been recommended for approval by Woodbridge Town Council.