£1.2billion plans to transform A12 move a step closer

Plans to upgrade the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester have moved a step closer.

The project to improve a 15-mile section of the road has progressed after the Planning Inspectorate formally accepted National Highways’ proposals.

The £1.2billion plans would see the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester – junctions 19 (Boreham Interchange) to 25 (Marks Tey Interchange) - widened to three lanes in each direction.

Two major bypasses would also be built - one at Rivenhall End and a second between Kelvedon North to the Marks Tey Interchange (junctions 24-25).

A number of junctions are also set to be upgraded.

Projections show that if the plans were approved by the government it could save motorists who use the route on a daily basis as much as 1.5 hours a week.

The plans would also help to improve safety for road users - especially at junctions and slip roads - with better design and the removal of direct accesses to the A12.

Part of the scheme would also add additional and separated routes for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

Public transport would also benefit with access to additional bus stops.

Following the decision on September 12, a period of Relevant Representation began - before the Planning Inspectorate commencing the six-month examination period.

When this is completed a decision on whether to grant a Development Consent Order (DCO) will be made.

This is a way of getting planning permission for a development that is considered nationally important for the infrastructure of the country.

The examination period is in place to inform the Secretary of State for Transport, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, of the plans - and who will then make the final decision.

National Highways project director for the A12 Chelmsford to A120 scheme, Phil Davie, said: “The scale of the work we aim to undertake will transform one of the busiest road links in the east of England, helping to save road users who live, work and travel in and around Essex a significant amount of time across their weekly commute.

“Anyone living locally will also know the issue of traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, using local roads as rat runs. This is dangerous and has an adverse effect on local villages and the surrounding communities.

"This scheme will put that traffic back on the A12, where it belongs."