Liam and Kyran at Melton Primary's School's new allotments Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

We have £10,000 worth of gardening gear to help primary schools start growing their own food, with our new Plant to Plate scheme - and you can help them win their share of it.

Lottie, Poppy, Sophie, Edward, Jacob and Bradley , pupils at Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lottie, Poppy, Sophie, Edward, Jacob and Bradley , pupils at Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The scheme, sponsored by PlantGrow, sees the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star working with Enjoy Gardening More to give primary schools across the region a chance to share in £10,000 worth of equipment.

This will help them create school gardens and grow their own vegetables. All schools need to do is collect the coupons that we are publishing every day.

The six schools collecting the most (as an average per pupil) will win £1,000 of gardening equipment, plus invaluable advice from Enjoy Gardening More's head gardener, Peter McDermott.

Every school that collects more than 1,000 will win a gardening pack worth £130.

Poppy enjyoying some gardening at Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Poppy enjyoying some gardening at Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The scheme follows in the success of 2018's Books for Schools and Sports Equipment campaigns and 2019's Lego Education programme.

Mr McDermott said: "We're passionate about inspiring young people to learn about gardening and horticulture, and we're absolutely thrilled to be able to support such an exciting project.

"This project gives the next generation an understanding of where food comes from and how the natural world works - plus it gives them a chance to be outside and become happier and healthier."

Skyla in the forest school at Melton Primary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Skyla in the forest school at Melton Primary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How to get involved

Plant to Plate is a token-collect scheme, with £10,000 worth of gardening equipment waiting to be shared between schools across the region. It will help schools create their own vegetable gardens. It not only contributes to their learning but also gives children the chance to engage with their environment, enjoy the great outdoors and pick up valuable life skills.

Every school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a gardening pack worth £130 that includes strawberry runners, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato planters, potato planters, herbs, compost, a planting kit and planting guides - plus recipe ideas, to make the most of the produce grown.

The six schools (three in Norfolk, three in Suffolk) collecting the most tokens per pupil will also collect £1,000 worth of gardening equipment and personal advice from Peter McDermott, head gardener at Enjoy Gardening More. Judging the scheme on tokens per pupil means all schools have a chance, no matter how large or small.

Lottie and Edward from Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lottie and Edward from Stutton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How to register

Schools simply need to register to take part (many already have - check with your school office) by emailing us with the school name, postal address and phone number, plus a contact name and email address.

Where to collect tokens

Tokens will be published every day in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, with double tokens on Saturdays. Schools have until April 3 to submit their tokens