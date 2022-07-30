'We are so very proud': Suffolk care home resident receives royal award

A Hadleigh care home resident has been handed a prestigious honour as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Major Mary Hartley, a resident of Waterfield House care home, was awarded the Royal Voluntary Service’s Platinum Champion Award – an honour that recognises the work of volunteers across the country.

Mary was given the title of Major after dedicating more than 15 years of service to the Salvation Army and was one of 490 Platinum Champions, selected from over 3,000 nominations.

Major Mary Hartley is the recipient of a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Award. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mary was invited to a party at the palace to receive her award from the Duchess of Cornwall, but unable to travel, care home staff and residents stepped in to throw her a party of her own.

The event saw Mary's family, friends – and town mayor, Gordon McLeod – celebrate the occasion.

Amanda Thackery, Waterfield House care home manager, said: "We are so very proud that Mary has been given the recognition she deserves and to receive an award.

"We have heard lots of stories of how Mary has supported people through the good times and the bad.

"She is truly an amazing lady who has dedicated her life to the service of others, and we are over the moon to have celebrated with her, and the community, at Waterfield House."

Mary with her daughter Christine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Duchess of Cornwall, who presided over the judging panel for the awards, said: "The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, have given us the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country.

"Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously."

Mary and the other 490 Platinum Champions will receive a specially designed pin and signed certificate from the Duchess.