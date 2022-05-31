News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Platinum display looks back over 70 years

Paul Geater

Published: 5:59 PM May 31, 2022
Platinum years

Suffolk, the Platinum Years looks back at The Queen's reign in the county. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of the most popular elements of the Suffolk Show this year is a nostalgic look back at 70 years of the Queen's reign.

Suffolk - the Platinum Years - has brought together museums and owners of private collections to show off elements from the county's life since the early 1950s.

Old bus

A 1970s bus on display at the Platinum Years exhibition. - Credit: charlotte Bond

Supported by the Port of Felixstowe, items on display feature historic vehicles ranging from Land Rovers to buses from the Ipswich Transport Museum which also had its old fire engine on show.

Day one of the Suffolk show

Ipswich Transport Museum's fire engine at the Suffolk Show. - Credit: charlotte Bond

There are displays of fashion from the 50s through to the modern day - and also nostalgic looks back to how we lived in earlier decades.

The exhibition was one of the most popular areas of this year's Suffolk Show and also gave people the chance to take a trip back in time to the cars they may have driven to the show.



