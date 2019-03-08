Play area to reopen after £60,000 investment

A Mildenhall play area which closed earlier this year after it was deemed unsafe will reopen during the school summer holidays.

The play area at Douglas Park was closed in February after equipment was damaged and inspectors ruled urgent repair work was needed.

West Suffolk Council has now invested £60,000 in the revamp and it is expected to open during the six-week school summer break.

Designs for the new play area have been shaped following discussions with children at St Mary's Church of England Academy in Mildenhall.

Joanna Rayner, cabinet Member for leisure and culture at West Suffolk Council, said: "Encouraging children to get out and play is great for their health.

"For parents, grandparents and carers it provide a fantastic free activity to entertain their children and help them let off some of that boundless energy that they have.

"We have so many great parks and play areas across West Suffolk and through a rolling programme, we are continuing to invest in them for children across West Suffolk to get out and enjoy."

Andy Neal, who represents the Mildenhall Queensway ward where the new play area will be installed, said: "This play area will be the very best in Mildenhall. The children themselves have had a great input into the equipment that will be in place.

"It has been a really engaging community project. Rightly so, it will not be opened by any local dignitaries but by the children themselves.

"It will be a proud day for the community including the district councillors and we can't wait for it to be built, ready and open."