Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Play area to reopen after £60,000 investment

PUBLISHED: 08:22 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 15 July 2019

The Douglas Park play area in Mildenhall is expected to reopen next month Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The Douglas Park play area in Mildenhall is expected to reopen next month Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Archant

A Mildenhall play area which closed earlier this year after it was deemed unsafe will reopen during the school summer holidays.

The play area at Douglas Park was closed in February after equipment was damaged and inspectors ruled urgent repair work was needed.

West Suffolk Council has now invested £60,000 in the revamp and it is expected to open during the six-week school summer break.

Designs for the new play area have been shaped following discussions with children at St Mary's Church of England Academy in Mildenhall.

You may also want to watch:

Joanna Rayner, cabinet Member for leisure and culture at West Suffolk Council, said: "Encouraging children to get out and play is great for their health.

"For parents, grandparents and carers it provide a fantastic free activity to entertain their children and help them let off some of that boundless energy that they have.

"We have so many great parks and play areas across West Suffolk and through a rolling programme, we are continuing to invest in them for children across West Suffolk to get out and enjoy."

Andy Neal, who represents the Mildenhall Queensway ward where the new play area will be installed, said: "This play area will be the very best in Mildenhall. The children themselves have had a great input into the equipment that will be in place.

"It has been a really engaging community project. Rightly so, it will not be opened by any local dignitaries but by the children themselves.

"It will be a proud day for the community including the district councillors and we can't wait for it to be built, ready and open."

Most Read

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies from head injury

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies from head injury

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘High streets need to improve customer experience’ – warning as footfall hits seven-year low

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Archant.

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

‘I want to play every game... the gaffer’s said it’s down to me’ - Woolfenden out to take his Town chance

Luke Woolfenden on the ball for Ipswich against Fortuna in the first game of the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists