New play park and fitness suite given go ahead for community field

PUBLISHED: 11:37 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 03 February 2020

A new outdoor gym as well as a multi-use games area and a play park are planned for a recreation ground in Newton. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A new outdoor gym as well as a multi-use games area and a play park are planned for a recreation ground in Newton. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A new play park, sports pitch and outdoor exercise equipment has been given the go ahead on a community field in a Suffolk village.

The new development is due to be built on the playing field in Newton, replacing the current play park and adding an new tarmacked multi-use sports area with goal posts and basketball hoops.

There will also be a outdoor fitness suite with a range of equipment which will be available for anyone in the local community to use.

The estimated cost of the project is around £150,000 and after the plans were given the green light by Babergh District Council planning officers, Newton Parish Council is now looking into raising the funds.

Chairman of the parish council, Paul Presland, said: "This is obviously very exciting but there is a lot of hard work still to be done.

"The ideas came from a survey dating back to 2015 which suggesting residents wanted more recreational facilities and this of course fits in with the health and wellbeing theme.

"The other best thing is that this is free service for residents."

