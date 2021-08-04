Published: 9:56 AM August 4, 2021

Jaden enjoying himself at Play world in Stowmarket which recently reopened - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One of Suffolk's busiest soft play centres has now reopened after it was forced to close in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at Play World at Everyone Active - Mid Suffolk Leisure in Stowmarket have been welcoming families back since Friday, July 30 and a new booking system has been introduced for sessions.

Teddy and his mum Kelly enjoying the baby area at Play World - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Anselm Gurney, Everyone Active's contract manager said: " We're sorry it has taken so long but were keen to ensure the facility was fully ready for public use, following the Government's easing of restrictions on Monday, July 19.

Cairon having fun at Play World - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"A deep clean and health and safety checks had to be carried out and high demand for suppliers of those services meant it was not possible to complete those tasks sooner.

"We hope it proves worth the wait for our customers and look forward to welcoming them back to Play World."

Mercades and Jaden are happy to be back at Play World at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children will be able to enjoy trampolines, ball pools, slides and tunnels during their hour-long play sessions which can be booked on the Everyone Active app.

Play World in Stowmarket shut in March 2020 for 17 months due to the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND























