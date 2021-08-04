Fun for families returns as Play World reopens after 17 months
One of Suffolk's busiest soft play centres has now reopened after it was forced to close in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The team at Play World at Everyone Active - Mid Suffolk Leisure in Stowmarket have been welcoming families back since Friday, July 30 and a new booking system has been introduced for sessions.
Anselm Gurney, Everyone Active's contract manager said: " We're sorry it has taken so long but were keen to ensure the facility was fully ready for public use, following the Government's easing of restrictions on Monday, July 19.
"A deep clean and health and safety checks had to be carried out and high demand for suppliers of those services meant it was not possible to complete those tasks sooner.
"We hope it proves worth the wait for our customers and look forward to welcoming them back to Play World."
Children will be able to enjoy trampolines, ball pools, slides and tunnels during their hour-long play sessions which can be booked on the Everyone Active app.
