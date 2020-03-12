E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk street closed for hours while police detain man in Haverhill home

PUBLISHED: 16:13 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 12 March 2020

A large police presence has been spotted in Pleasant Avenue, Haverhill Picture: CLARE REEVE

A large police presence has been spotted in Pleasant Avenue, Haverhill Picture: CLARE REEVE

CLARE REEVE

A man in his 30s has been detained in Haverhill after police spent nearly four hours at an address in the town.

Officers were first at the scene in Pleasant Close, near Cambridge Way, at about 11.26am to execute a warrant for arrest.

At least six police cars arrived at the scene and blocked the road with vehicles when they entered the property.

However, the man police sought to arrest refused to leave the property.

After more than four hours of negotiation, at about 3.15pm, police detained the man in his 30s.

He has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Police said the man was not injured in the process of carry out the warrant or his detention.

Pleasant Close has now been reopened.

