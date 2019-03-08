Sunshine and showers: A pleasant weekend in store as August comes to a close
PUBLISHED: 07:57 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:57 30 August 2019
Largely sunny spells are predicted for the region over the weekend along with some scattered showers, according to forecasters.
Felixstowe's beaches were packed with people enjoying the bank holiday sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
After record-breaking temperatures over the bank holiday, Suffolk and north Essex is expected to see a mainly dry and sunny start on Saturday before becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon.
The showers will soon clear however and the sun will return. Maximum temperatures should be around the 26C (78F) mark.
It will more sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday, with the risk of some heavy downpours during the evening.
It is expected to feel cooler on Sunday, with highs of 19C (66F).
Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be dry and largely sunny with the mercury at 19C (66F), while Tuesday could see more cloud although it is expected to stay dry.