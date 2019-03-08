Sunshine and showers: A pleasant weekend in store as August comes to a close

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Largely sunny spells are predicted for the region over the weekend along with some scattered showers, according to forecasters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe's beaches were packed with people enjoying the bank holiday sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Felixstowe's beaches were packed with people enjoying the bank holiday sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After record-breaking temperatures over the bank holiday, Suffolk and north Essex is expected to see a mainly dry and sunny start on Saturday before becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The showers will soon clear however and the sun will return. Maximum temperatures should be around the 26C (78F) mark.

It will more sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday, with the risk of some heavy downpours during the evening.

It is expected to feel cooler on Sunday, with highs of 19C (66F).

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be dry and largely sunny with the mercury at 19C (66F), while Tuesday could see more cloud although it is expected to stay dry.