Theme park advertises summer job vacancies

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 28 January 2019

Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A popular theme park is to launch its annual appeal for summer workers with a recruitment open day.

People enjoying the ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: NICK BUTCHERPeople enjoying the ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Pleasurewood Hills in Gunton, Lowestoft opens between April and October every year, employing many of its workers on a seasonal basis.

For the 2019 season it is looking to appoint ride operators, cleaners and members of its admissions teams before the park’s opening on Saturday, April 6.

It is also looking for people in its street, arcade and security teams, as well as employees in catering and retail.

Those interested in taking up one of the roles is asked to call into one of the recruitment open days between 10am and 3pm on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2.

Woody, the mascot at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLYWoody, the mascot at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

No appointment is needed but people will need to hand in an application form and have a brief interview with members of the team to find out more about what is available.

Successful applicants will then be contacted by February 6 to attend assessment days on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10.

Anyone interested in a vacancy should visit Pleasurewood Hills’ website.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

