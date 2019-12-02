Plans for 31 new homes to go behind popular rural pub submitted

A total of 31 houses could be built behind The Plough and Fleece Inn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans to build a new housing estate behind a popular rural pub have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application for 31 new homes, which would be built on land behind the Plough and Fleece Inn in Felsham Road in Great Green, has been submitted to Babergh District Council by D.J.King Architectural Design & Planning this week.

The 31 homes would be in addition to 10 houses which have already been given the green light by the council on land behind the pub, making the number new properties in the area total 41.

The new application states that of the 31 properties, six would be two-bedroom homes, 14 would three-bedroom homes and 11 would be four-bedroom homes.

The scale and appearance of the dwellings are yet to be confirmed but the application says that they are planning to be similar to the 10 homes which have already been granted permission.

The estate would be accessed off Bury Road near to the entrance to the pub and another separate 10 home cul-de-sac off Felsham Road.

You may also want to watch:

So far the plans, which have been online for five days, have received two objections from residents.

They address several issues with the development including traffic problems, parking concerns and also concerns over wildlife such as deer and rabbits, which are said to be frequently seen in the field in question.