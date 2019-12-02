E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for 31 new homes to go behind popular rural pub submitted

PUBLISHED: 10:50 02 December 2019

A total of 31 houses could be built behind The Plough and Fleece Inn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A total of 31 houses could be built behind The Plough and Fleece Inn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans to build a new housing estate behind a popular rural pub have been revealed.

An application for 31 new homes, which would be built on land behind the Plough and Fleece Inn in Felsham Road in Great Green, has been submitted to Babergh District Council by D.J.King Architectural Design & Planning this week.

The 31 homes would be in addition to 10 houses which have already been given the green light by the council on land behind the pub, making the number new properties in the area total 41.

The new application states that of the 31 properties, six would be two-bedroom homes, 14 would three-bedroom homes and 11 would be four-bedroom homes.

The scale and appearance of the dwellings are yet to be confirmed but the application says that they are planning to be similar to the 10 homes which have already been granted permission.

The estate would be accessed off Bury Road near to the entrance to the pub and another separate 10 home cul-de-sac off Felsham Road.

You may also want to watch:

So far the plans, which have been online for five days, have received two objections from residents.

They address several issues with the development including traffic problems, parking concerns and also concerns over wildlife such as deer and rabbits, which are said to be frequently seen in the field in question.

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Outstanding’ Suffolk schools not inspected in more than a decade

Which Suffolk schools have not been inspected for more than a decade? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich

The new trains go into service on the East Suffolk Line on Monday, December 2. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing fog set to descend on Suffolk

The yellow weather warning will be in place for nearly 12 hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 31 new homes to go behind popular rural pub submitted

A total of 31 houses could be built behind The Plough and Fleece Inn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Row after ‘victim-blaming baubles’ used to decorate Christmas tree

Pictures of the tree posted on Twitter by Reclaim the Night March Picture: RECLAIM THE NIGHT MARCH/TWITTER/AMY ROCH

Man arrested with cash and drugs seized after police raid

Police raided a home in Reydon with a man arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists