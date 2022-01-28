Outdoor plug socket explodes and catches fire at Colchester home

The outdoor plug socket caught fire at a home in Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

An outdoor plug socket exploded and caught fire in the garden of a Colchester home.

Two crews from Essex County Fire & Rescue Service were called to an address in Redwood Close shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

The fire was extinguished in around 20 minutes.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an outdoor socket that had been affected by water.

Crew manager Andy Edwards, from Colchester fire station, said: "If you’re going to be using outdoor plug sockets, make sure you don’t overload the plug sockets with more power than they can take.

"Make sure the socket housing is closed properly to prevent water affecting the sockets and make sure all electrical items outside are suitable for outdoor use."

