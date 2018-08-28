Heavy Rain

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:38 28 November 2018

The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

Archant

School pupils, brownies, guides and care home residents have answered the recycling challenge with decorative polar bears and penguins using a huge variety of materials and waste products.

Caroline Fish, service development officer for the Suffolk Waste Partnership, and James Hayward, an intern with Suffolk County Council, at the recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell CookCaroline Fish, service development officer for the Suffolk Waste Partnership, and James Hayward, an intern with Suffolk County Council, at the recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

They have all taken part in a project organised by Suffolk Waste Partnership to raise awareness about plastic pollution and littering and the damage it can cause to the environment.

As part of the art project their work has now gone on display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, and at the Town Hall Cafe gallery space, in Ipswich, where they will be seen by thousands of visitors over the Christmas period. They will be on display until after the New Year.

As well as celebrating and promoting the importance of re-using and recycling in Suffolk, the waste partnership wants to put the focus on plastic pollution.

The project has had a response with 23 schools, a library, a care home and brownies and guide groups from all over the county taking part.

Beccles Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPBeccles Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

They have been making more than 1,350 polar bears and penguins for the displays, well in excess of the 1,000 target, all made from assorted reused and recycled materials including plastic bottles, cardboard, buttons and ribbons.

All the participating schools were entered into a draw to win a £50 art supplies voucher or gardening voucher and this year’s winner is the Thomas Wolsey School, in Ipswich.

Councillor David Bowman, chair of the Suffolk Waste partnership, said: “We are so pleased with the response from schools and groups again this year and are proud that reducing, reusing and recycling is important to them.

“These young people are the adults of the future and it’s never too early to start good recycling habits.

The Ashley Scjhools display. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPThe Ashley Scjhools display. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

“The schools and groups have produced some amazing work – it just goes to show that if we all do our bit to reduce, reuse and recycle, it soon adds up to a lot. They are definitely worth a visit if you are in either town centre.”

The schools and groups who took part in the challenge are: Somersham Primary, Tudor Primary, Thomas Wolsey, Hintlesham and Chattisham Primary, Ashley Primary Trust, St Joseph’s Prep, Sybil Andrews Academy, Debenham High, Thomas Gainsborough High, Priory, Whitehouse Community Primary, First Base (St Eds), Howard Primary, Beccles Primary Academy, Bawdsey Primary, Tattingstone Primary, Bramford Primary, Sextons Manor Community Primary, The Oaks Community Primary, Rattlesden Primary Academy, Culford Pre-Prep, Samuel Ward Academy, Corton Primary, 20th Ipswich Brownies and Guides, 29th Ipswich Guides, Prince George House and Gainsborough Library.

Tudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPTudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

Culford Pre-Prep's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPCulford Pre-Prep's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

Tudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPTudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

Tudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPTudor Primary School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

Thomas Gainsborough School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIPThomas Gainsborough School's work for the polar bears and penguins recycling project. Picture: SUFFOLK WASTE PARTNERSHIP

