Admire horses you have seen on TV at returning country show

Horses that have appeared in Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Victoria will be among the attractions this weekend at a long-running Suffolk show.

The South Suffolk Show takes place near Ingham, Bury St. Edmunds this Sunday, May 8, and returns for its 133rd show.

Traders, entertainers and spectators will be back together after a two-year break, due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Among those attending is the Atkinson Action Horses which has been making a name for itself for more than 25 years.

Based in Yorkshire, the group's animals have become famous for their appearances on TV, film, photoshoots and live events.

Ben Atkinson, who taught actor Aidan Turner to ride and has also been the riding double on Poldark, his father Mark, and their team will perform two displays of stunning horsemanship in the grand ring.

Jim Mann, the chairman of The South Suffolk Agricultural Association Ltd, said: “If you love country living, you’ll love The South Suffolk Show!

This year’s show will be an especially poignant one for us, as it is the last show that Geoff Bailes will stand as Show Secretary.

“Having been involved with the show since 1980 and taking the position as secretary in 1991, Geoff is the longest serving show secretary in the country. We would like to thank him for all his hard work, dedication and expertise, and we hope that he will go out on a high after another successful show!”

There will be plenty to see and do outside the grand ring, including wood carvers in action, farriers in the forge, gun dogs working, terriers racing, and new for this year, British Scurry Driving Trials whizzing around the grand ring as well as the Ferretworld Roadshow who will be looking for volunteers to race against their ferrets.

The Food Hall will be full of tempting treats for adults and children as sheep, pigs, cattle and horses will be all competing for rosettes amongst trade stands galore.

The event starts at 8.30am and the stands will be open till 5pm.

Tickets cost £14.00 per adult, £7 for children aged up to 16 and children under 5 can enter for free, with free parking.

Tickets are available on the gate from 8.30am, with advance purchase discounted tickets available through selected ticket retailers or online.