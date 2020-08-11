Warning of delays as boat escorted through county
PUBLISHED: 06:56 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:56 11 August 2020
Motorists are being warned of potential delays to their journey this morning as police escort a boat to Ipswich Haven Marina.
The boat which is 5.23m wide, 5.9m high, 24.86m long, weighing 59,000kg will be met by police at the A14 Cambridgeshire border before making its way to Ipswich.
The load has originally come from Oundle in Northamptonshire.
The escort will begin at 9am this morning and motorists have been warned by police that journeys may be delayed.
The full route of the boat will be as follows:
A14 Cambs Border - A1303 via Newmarket A1304 - B1506 Rejoin A14 - A1308 - B1113 - Lorraine Way - Bramford Way - Sproughton - A1071 - A1214 - A137 - West End Road - Bridge Street - Local Roads to Site
