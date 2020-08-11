Warning of delays as boat escorted through county

A previous abnormal load travelling through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned of potential delays to their journey this morning as police escort a boat to Ipswich Haven Marina.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boat which is 5.23m wide, 5.9m high, 24.86m long, weighing 59,000kg will be met by police at the A14 Cambridgeshire border before making its way to Ipswich.

The load has originally come from Oundle in Northamptonshire.

The escort will begin at 9am this morning and motorists have been warned by police that journeys may be delayed.

You may also want to watch:

The full route of the boat will be as follows:

A14 Cambs Border - A1303 via Newmarket A1304 - B1506 Rejoin A14 - A1308 - B1113 - Lorraine Way - Bramford Way - Sproughton - A1071 - A1214 - A137 - West End Road - Bridge Street - Local Roads to Site