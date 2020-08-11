E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Warning of delays as boat escorted through county

PUBLISHED: 06:56 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:56 11 August 2020

A previous abnormal load travelling through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned of potential delays to their journey this morning as police escort a boat to Ipswich Haven Marina.

The boat which is 5.23m wide, 5.9m high, 24.86m long, weighing 59,000kg will be met by police at the A14 Cambridgeshire border before making its way to Ipswich.

The load has originally come from Oundle in Northamptonshire.

The escort will begin at 9am this morning and motorists have been warned by police that journeys may be delayed.

The full route of the boat will be as follows:

A14 Cambs Border - A1303 via Newmarket A1304 - B1506 Rejoin A14 - A1308 - B1113 - Lorraine Way - Bramford Way - Sproughton - A1071 - A1214 - A137 - West End Road - Bridge Street - Local Roads to Site

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

