Cordon in place after medical emergency in Saxmundham

Breaking

Published: 12:34 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM April 28, 2021

Police are attending a medical emergency at a house in Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are attending a medical emergency at a house in Saxmundham.

Police, forensics and the ambulance service have been seen at an address on Chapel Road in the town.

A police spokesman said a cordon has been put in place so an investigation can take place but said there was no threat to the wider community.

Barry Wyatt, who was visiting a friend in the area, reported seeing police and forensics officers as well as an ambulance on the scene.