News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Cordon in place after medical emergency in Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:34 PM April 28, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM April 28, 2021
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are attending a medical emergency at a house in Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are attending a medical emergency at a house in Saxmundham.

Police, forensics and the ambulance service have been seen at an address on Chapel Road in the town.

A police spokesman said a cordon has been put in place so an investigation can take place but said there was no threat to the wider community.

Barry Wyatt, who was visiting a friend in the area, reported seeing police and forensics officers as well as an ambulance on the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to the thatched fire in Thwaite early Monday morning

Suffolk Live | Video

Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus