Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops
PUBLISHED: 09:34 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 22 May 2020
JAKE FOXFORD
A man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a stabbing in the Greenstead area of Colchester.
Essex Police were called to the scene in Hunwicke Road around 7.40am Friday, May 22, following reports the man had been stabbed.
Two men have been arrested and taken into custody.
The victim has been airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.
A cordon remains in place outside the shops, as well as at a property in nearby Forest Road.
Pictures from the scene have also shown an officer and police dog searching nearby bushes.
