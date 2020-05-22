Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

A man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a stabbing in the Greenstead area of Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A house in Forest Road has also been cordoned off by police Picture: JAKE FOXFORD A house in Forest Road has also been cordoned off by police Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Police were called to the scene in Hunwicke Road around 7.40am Friday, May 22, following reports the man had been stabbed.

Two men have been arrested and taken into custody.

The victim has been airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.

Police have been seen searching nearby bushes Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Police have been seen searching nearby bushes Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A cordon remains in place outside the shops, as well as at a property in nearby Forest Road.

Pictures from the scene have also shown an officer and police dog searching nearby bushes.