E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

PUBLISHED: 09:34 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 22 May 2020

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

A man has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a stabbing in the Greenstead area of Colchester.

A house in Forest Road has also been cordoned off by police Picture: JAKE FOXFORDA house in Forest Road has also been cordoned off by police Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Essex Police were called to the scene in Hunwicke Road around 7.40am Friday, May 22, following reports the man had been stabbed.

Two men have been arrested and taken into custody.

The victim has been airlifted to hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they believe the incident to have been a “targeted attack”.

Police have been seen searching nearby bushes Picture: JAKE FOXFORDPolice have been seen searching nearby bushes Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A cordon remains in place outside the shops, as well as at a property in nearby Forest Road.

Pictures from the scene have also shown an officer and police dog searching nearby bushes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘It’s a bit special’ - high hopes as Town look to launch new kits in June

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

‘I needed closure’ - domestic violence victim ‘let down’ by justice system after missing abuser’s sentencing

Court officials have apologised to a victim of domestic violence after she was not able to watch her abuser being jailed. Photo: Archant / Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich road layouts could change under new town centre social distancing measures

Preparations are being made for more people t return to Ipswich town centre after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Loving grandfather’ died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24