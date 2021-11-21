News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:05 PM November 21, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Hadleigh - Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

Police are investigating a sudden death in Hadleigh after emergency services attended an address.

An East of England Air Ambulance and Suffolk police were called to the property in Edwin Panks Road yesterday (November 20) afternoon.

There, they attended an incident of sudden death. 

The air ambulance arrived on the scene at 3.20pm.  

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended a sudden death in Hadleigh.

"This is currently subject to police inquiries, pending the results of further post mortem examination."

Suffolk Constabulary
Hadleigh News

