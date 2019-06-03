Audi A3 and lorry crash on A1101 near Icklingham

Emergency services have attended a crash on the A1101 near Icklingham involving an Audi A3 and a lorry.

Police were called at around 10.50am today, Monday, June 3, to reports of a two-vehicle crash just after the junction with Icklingham, leading to Lackford.

According to a police spokesman, the lorry was blocking one lane of the road following the crash,

One motorist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The spokesman added: "There is some oil on the road and highways have been made aware."

She added there may be some disruption to traffic in the area while highways clean up the oil.