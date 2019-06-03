Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Audi A3 and lorry crash on A1101 near Icklingham

03 June, 2019 - 12:03
An Audi A3 and a lorry have collided on the A1101 near Icklingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

An Audi A3 and a lorry have collided on the A1101 near Icklingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Emergency services have attended a crash on the A1101 near Icklingham involving an Audi A3 and a lorry.

Police were called at around 10.50am today, Monday, June 3, to reports of a two-vehicle crash just after the junction with Icklingham, leading to Lackford.

You may also want to watch:

According to a police spokesman, the lorry was blocking one lane of the road following the crash,

One motorist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The spokesman added: "There is some oil on the road and highways have been made aware."

She added there may be some disruption to traffic in the area while highways clean up the oil.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Audi A3 and lorry crash on A1101 near Icklingham

An Audi A3 and a lorry have collided on the A1101 near Icklingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Why you might need budgie-smugglers in France

Which is better shorts or speedos? Picture: Getty Image

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists