Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 09:40 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 03 June 2019
Archant
A pedestrian has been taken hospital following a crash in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called at around 8.15am today, Monday, June 3, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Cullum Road.
A police spokesman said the pedestrian had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
The road was closed while police and ambulance staff worked at the scene.
The force spokesman added the road had now been cleared and was set to reopen to traffic in due course.