Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A pedestrian has been taken hospital following a crash in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called at around 8.15am today, Monday, June 3, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Cullum Road.

A police spokesman said the pedestrian had been taken to West Suffolk Hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed while police and ambulance staff worked at the scene.

The force spokesman added the road had now been cleared and was set to reopen to traffic in due course.