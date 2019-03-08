Police flood busy street after man attacked near library
PUBLISHED: 09:42 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 21 July 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
Emergency services - including police and ambulance crews - are at the scene of an assault in Haverhill.
Officers were called by paramedics shortly after 6am to reports that a man had been assaulted in Camps Road, near the town's library.
Witnesses say the man appeared to have been hit with a hammer, although these reports are unconfirmed at this time.
They also said a number of police cars and ambulances were parked up near the library.
It is not clear yet if the man has been injured, or how seriously.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 6.11am by the ambulance service to Camps Road in Haverhill to reports of an alleged assault.
"We are still at the scene and can confirm a male is involved.
"We have no further details on injuries at the moment."
Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.
- Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.
Comments have been disabled on this article.