Emergency services remain at scene of double fatal bungalow fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Emergency services remain at the scene of a double fatal bungalow fire following a suspected gas explosion in a quiet Suffolk village yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services at the scene in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Emergency services at the scene in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters were called to The Street, Lidgate, near Newmarket, around midday after a series of explosions from the back of the property.

Two people were killed in the incident and the back of the bungalow was completely destroyed by fire.

Mother and daughter Pamela and Julie Tierney are understood to reside at the village address.

MORE: Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Police said significant structural work needs to be undertaken to make the building safer and once this has been completed, the process of search and recovery will begin along with work to establish the cause.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The deaths remain unexplained, but at this time police do not believe that there is any third-party involvement.

Suffolk Constabulary added that there is no threat to the wider public and utility companies have attended the area to ensure the safety of local residents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 122 of May 7.