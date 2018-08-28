Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, November 11 in Portman Road.

A man in his 20s was walking home when an unknown offender punched him in the face, fracturing his jaw bone and forcing him to the floor.

Officers would be keen to speak to a man and woman who were witnessed on the junction of Portman Road and Crescent Road at around the time of the incident as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/65405/18 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.