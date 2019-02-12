Police appeal after stolen car torched in street

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary and arson of a stolen vehicle in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information following a crime spree in Clacton, ending with a burned out car.

An address off of Reigate Avenue, on the outskirts of the town was broken into between 12am on Saturday, March 2 and 4.30am on Sunday, March 3.

After breaking into the property on the cul-de-sac, thieves searched the house and took car keys for a white Vauxhall Mokka, stealing the sports utility vehicle from the driveway.

The thieves’ joyride was cut abruptly short, with firefighters called to reports of the same car left abandoned and alight a one and a half miles away on Boxted Avenue in the west of the town just after 4.35am on the Sunday morning.

The identities and whereabouts of those involved in the crimes is currently unknown.

Anyone with information should call Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/34012/19 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.