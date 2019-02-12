Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal after stolen car torched in street

PUBLISHED: 17:34 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 05 March 2019

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary and arson of a stolen vehicle in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary and arson of a stolen vehicle in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information following a crime spree in Clacton, ending with a burned out car.

An address off of Reigate Avenue, on the outskirts of the town was broken into between 12am on Saturday, March 2 and 4.30am on Sunday, March 3.

After breaking into the property on the cul-de-sac, thieves searched the house and took car keys for a white Vauxhall Mokka, stealing the sports utility vehicle from the driveway.

The thieves’ joyride was cut abruptly short, with firefighters called to reports of the same car left abandoned and alight a one and a half miles away on Boxted Avenue in the west of the town just after 4.35am on the Sunday morning.

The identities and whereabouts of those involved in the crimes is currently unknown.

Anyone with information should call Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/34012/19 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

The Royal Family shouldn’t bother with social media - I don’t

The Royal Family have issued guidelines on their social media accounts to protect the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from trolls - but James says it's wrong to put them in a protective bubble

Police appeal after stolen car torched in street

Officers are appealing for information following a burglary and arson of a stolen vehicle in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: See the first footage from Game of Thrones Season Eight as trailer released.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 15. The season trailer will give fans their first glimpse of what is in store Photo: HBO

Patriotic family vow to defy council to fly flag in honour of war veterans

Mr Markwell says the Remembrance flag will keep flying in his garden in Pinewood, Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists