Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Handbag stolen during burglary in Hoxne

12 March, 2019 - 13:36
Police are investigating a burglary in Hoxne . Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating a burglary in Hoxne . Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A handbag containing cards, cash and car keys was stolen during a burglary in Hoxne near Eye.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the burglary happened between 2.30pm and 7.30pm at a house in Goldbrook on Saturday, March 9.

He said: “The offender entered via the unlocked back door and took a handbag containing bank cards, a mobile phone and car keys from the kitchen.”

He added that the handbag was later recovered by a member of the public at the side of the road two miles away from where the burglary occurred.

“A small amount of cash was found to be missing from the bag,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/13593/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

CCTV image released after Greater Anglia staff member is threatened at Colchester railway station

British Transport Police would like to speak to this man after a rail staff member was threatened at Colchester station Picture: BTP

Fallen trees block major roads as Storm Gareth strikes

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE

Community ‘saddened and shocked’ after teenager is stabbed in Ipswich

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Storm Gareth could bring 60mph winds - Everything we know so far

Stormy weather is expected today and tomorrow. Picture: NIGE BROWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists