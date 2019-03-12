Handbag stolen during burglary in Hoxne

Police are investigating a burglary in Hoxne . Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A handbag containing cards, cash and car keys was stolen during a burglary in Hoxne near Eye.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the burglary happened between 2.30pm and 7.30pm at a house in Goldbrook on Saturday, March 9.

He said: “The offender entered via the unlocked back door and took a handbag containing bank cards, a mobile phone and car keys from the kitchen.”

He added that the handbag was later recovered by a member of the public at the side of the road two miles away from where the burglary occurred.

“A small amount of cash was found to be missing from the bag,” he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/13593/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.