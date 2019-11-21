Kitchen door smashed with heavy object during burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a kitchen window was smashed during a burglary in Polstead.

It happened between 9.45am and 12pm on Wednesday, November 20, at a property in Polstead Hill.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The unknown offenders gained access to the property by smashing the rear kitchen door glass with a heavy garden object.

"Once inside a tidy search has been made of most rooms.

"At this stage, it is currently unclear if anything has been stolen."

Police would like to speak to two men spotted in the area after the victim returned home.

The first is described as white, around 40 years old, six foot tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a white cap and a white zip up sports top.

The second man is described as 40 years old, slimmer than the first man and shorter.

He was wearing dark clothing and a black coloured zip up puffa-jacket.

Both men were heading towards a light coloured hatchback vehicle.

If you know anything about the burglary or saw any suspicious activity, contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/70247/19

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org