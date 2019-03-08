Partly Cloudy

Police urge companies to be vigilant following business park burglaries

PUBLISHED: 16:04 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 28 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after three burglaries in Yaxley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses after three burglaries in Yaxley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Industrial equipment, tools and diesel was stolen from a business park near Eye after three burglaries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging businesses to be vigilant following the incidents at Oaksmere Business Park in Yaxley between 5pm on Monday, March 25 and 9am on Wednesday, March 27.

Thieves forced their way into secure compounds and portable buildings at the site, in the vicinity of Potash Lane and Yaxley Road, by smashing padlocks and damaging roller doors.

Industrial equipment and both manual and power tools were stolen along with diesel from a tank on site.

Diesel was also drained from vehicles left on site, which have since been recovered in Norfolk.

Officers believe these incidents are linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of these incidents, can contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/17235/19.

Information can also be reported online on the Suffolk police website at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

