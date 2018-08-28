Knife-wielding robber demands cash at Essex shop

A robber armed with a knife has stolen a three-figure sum of cash from a shop in Essex.

Police are investigating the robbery at the The Co-Operative shop in Church Street, Bocking, at about 9.50pm yesterday, Friday November 16.

The man armed with the weapon demanded money and took a cash box, running off towards Church Lane.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and are still trying to trace him.

He is described as about 6ft 1ins tall, with blue eyes and was wearing a baseball cap and a black tracksuit. His face was covered and he was carrying a black bag with silver straps.

Anyone who saw the man or has any information is asked to contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/167734/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online