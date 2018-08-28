Partly Cloudy

Knife-wielding robber demands cash at Essex shop

PUBLISHED: 14:53 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:53 17 November 2018

Essex Police are trying to trace a man in relation to a robbery in Bocking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A robber armed with a knife has stolen a three-figure sum of cash from a shop in Essex.

Police are investigating the robbery at the The Co-Operative shop in Church Street, Bocking, at about 9.50pm yesterday, Friday November 16.

The man armed with the weapon demanded money and took a cash box, running off towards Church Lane.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and are still trying to trace him.

He is described as about 6ft 1ins tall, with blue eyes and was wearing a baseball cap and a black tracksuit. His face was covered and he was carrying a black bag with silver straps.

Anyone who saw the man or has any information is asked to contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/167734/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

14:42 Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

11:55 Mariam Ghaemi
An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hundreds of US air force staff from RAF Mildenhall and their families are moving to Gloucestershire as the Suffolk base prepares for closure.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

50 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

15:04 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

14:09 Mariam Ghaemi
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

