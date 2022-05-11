Police appeal after woman in 70s suffers serious injuries in crash

The crash happened in Church Road in Stowupland - Credit: Google Maps

Police have appealed for information after a woman in her 70s suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a crash near Stowmarket.

The collision happened at about 11.05am on Monday in Church Road in Stowupland, near the A14.

Police, the fire service, ambulance and the air ambulance attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

The driver of the Smart ForTwo, a woman in her 70s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by air ambulance having suffered serious, potentially life-changing leg injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles moments before the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with any information should contact the Roads & Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference SC-09052022-135.

