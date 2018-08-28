Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BMW driver fighting for life after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:51 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 November 2018

Maldon Road where Essex Police attended a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Maldon Road where Essex Police attended a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man driving a silver BMW is in a life threatening condition after a single vehicle crash in north Essex.

Police are appealing for more information after they attended the scene of a crash in Maldon Road, Steeple, at around 6.30am on Monday.

It is believed the car came off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Members of the public spotted the vehicle and called an ambulance for the driver.

Pc Sam Claxton said: “We believe the man suffered a medical episode however we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Did you see the car before the incident, or notice any driving which was out of the ordinary?

“If you did, please contact us.”

Contact Pc Sam Claxton at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 with information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

09:37 Emily Townsend
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident at in Haverhill, where searches are understood to be under way for a person trapped at a business park.

Person dies after being hit by train

47 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
A person has been struck by a train at Hythe Picture: NEIL PERRY

Rail services running through a station near Colchester may be cancelled or severely delayed after a man was struck by a train.

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Video WATCH: Terrifying moment cyclist has near miss with van

09:57 Greta Levy
This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on a busy road.

BMW driver fighting for life after crash

09:51 Dominic Moffitt
Maldon Road where Essex Police attended a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man driving a silver BMW is in a life threatening condition after a single vehicle crash in north Essex.

Could cuts to £368,000 Citizens Advice Bureau grant be phased over time?

09:34 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is making £11m of cuts in 2019, while its overall budget is increasing by around £14m Picture: ARCHANT

Calls have been made for controversial plans to axe a six figure grant for Citizens Advice Bureaus in Suffolk to be phased in over a longer period of time.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

09:32 Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24