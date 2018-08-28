BMW driver fighting for life after crash

Maldon Road where Essex Police attended a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man driving a silver BMW is in a life threatening condition after a single vehicle crash in north Essex.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for more information after they attended the scene of a crash in Maldon Road, Steeple, at around 6.30am on Monday.

It is believed the car came off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Members of the public spotted the vehicle and called an ambulance for the driver.

Pc Sam Claxton said: “We believe the man suffered a medical episode however we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Did you see the car before the incident, or notice any driving which was out of the ordinary?

“If you did, please contact us.”

Contact Pc Sam Claxton at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 with information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.