Police appeal after Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

PUBLISHED: 06:37 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:44 24 February 2019

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison last night after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk Police are appealing for information regarding a prisoner who failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison last night.

37-year-old Sam Claxton was given a temporary licence yesterday, February 24, to visit an address in Ipswich, but failed to return for 8pm as agreed under his temporary licence.

Mr Claxton was given an eight-year sentence in 2016 for possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug - cocaine.

He has since been reported missing by police and his whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a stocky build, with short shaven brown hair, brown eyes, and with tattoos on his lower right arm and on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a grey jumper, grey tracksuit top, grey trousers and blue and white trainers.

Anyone who may of seen Mr Claxton, or who may have information on his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

