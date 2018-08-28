Police appeal for information after rape in Clacton

Police are appealing following a rape in Clacton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following reports a woman was raped in Clacton.

The incident happened shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday, November 17, with reports a man had raped a woman, aged in her 20s, in a field in Legerton Drive.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, said: “The victim is being supported by specialist officers and we are continuing our enquiries to identify the man responsible.

“She has been able to tell us he was wearing a black hoody, so I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw a man in a black hooded top to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1263 of November 17.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org