Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Scooter stolen from Haverhill car park

01 March, 2019 - 15:45
The scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill and police are appealing for witnesses to the theft.

The scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The red Rieju RS2 50 scooter was stolen between Wednesday, February 17, at 10pm and Thursday, February 28, at 8.20am, from a car park at Cangle Junction.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the scooter should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11647/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Still not good enough’ - Suffolk authorities cannot support latest Sizewell C plans

How Sizewell C would appear from the beach at Sizewell Picture: EDF ENERGY

Farming feature: Bee’s ‘bitter-sweet’ swansong year heading up the Suffolk Show

Bee Kemball, Suffolk Agricultural Association show director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘So many things that come into play when thinking about the future’ – Judge on Town contract talks

Alan Judge has produced a string of impressive displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Green light for £2m pot for key Suffolk projects

The Ipswich Waterfront gateway was among 29 regeneration projects to have been allocated business rates cash for improvement works. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weird Suffolk: Does White Shuck haunt a cursed hill in Suffolk?

Does a demon dog roam the lanes of Burgh? Picture: Sam Robbins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists