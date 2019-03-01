Scooter stolen from Haverhill car park

A scooter was stolen from a car park in Haverhill and police are appealing for witnesses to the theft.

The red Rieju RS2 50 scooter was stolen between Wednesday, February 17, at 10pm and Thursday, February 28, at 8.20am, from a car park at Cangle Junction.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the scooter should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11647/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org