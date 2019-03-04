Sunshine and Showers

Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

04 March, 2019 - 12:33
A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Witham.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the teenage victim was walking along Church Street at around 3.50pm on Sunday, January 20, when a man standing outside The Woolpack Inn tried to engage her in conversation.

The man followed the girl to an alleyway off Chelmer Road where he touched her inappropriately.

The girl told him to leave her alone and ran home.

The man is described as aged in his late 40s to early 50s, around 6ft tall and had short grey hair.

He was wearing a black coat and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help identify the man is asked to call the Braintree local policing team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/10733/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the charity’s anonymous online form here.

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

