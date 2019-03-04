Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Witham.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the teenage victim was walking along Church Street at around 3.50pm on Sunday, January 20, when a man standing outside The Woolpack Inn tried to engage her in conversation.

The man followed the girl to an alleyway off Chelmer Road where he touched her inappropriately.

The girl told him to leave her alone and ran home.

The man is described as aged in his late 40s to early 50s, around 6ft tall and had short grey hair.

He was wearing a black coat and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help identify the man is asked to call the Braintree local policing team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/10733/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the charity’s anonymous online form here.