Teen’s insulin pen snatched by thieves in balaclavas

The teenager was ambushed on Beetons Way in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two suspects ambushed a 17-year-old boy in broad daylight near a nature reserve in Bury St Edmunds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Beetons Way, which took place at 8am on Sunday, November 4.

The teenager was walking between the A14 underpass and the entrance to the nature reserve when two suspects approached him from behind and snatched his bag.

The black puma bag contained a number of items including a Sony Experia mobile phone, a brown leather wallet, cash, various cards, a phone charger and a green insulin pen.

The first suspect is described as male, black, 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie, Adidas black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The second male suspect, who is described as taller than the first and also of a slim build, was wearing a black Nike jumper, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, gloves and trainers.

Both of the suspects, who had their faces covered with balaclavas, then ran off in the direction of County Upper School.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, has any other information regarding the items or has dash-cam or CCTV footage, should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 63970/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.