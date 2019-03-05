Partly Cloudy

Woman in her 70s and her dog struck by van in Clacton

05 March, 2019 - 15:40
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were struck by a van in Arnold Grove, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were struck by a van in Arnold Grove, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 70s and her dog were hit by a van in Clacton.

The woman was walking her dog, a Bichon Frise, on Arnold Grove just before 3.40pm on Monday, March 4, when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Combo CDTI van.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the woman and her dog were both left with injuries although they are not believed to be serious.

A 22-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on Tuesday, March 5, for failing to stop following an accident.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses with information that could assist detectives in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 799 of 04/03.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

